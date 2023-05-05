Alec Baldwin Forgets Own Daughter With Kim Basinger, Leaves Ireland Baldwin Out of Tribute to Kids

Alec Baldwin was roasted online after he omitted his eldest and first child, Ireland Baldwin, from an Instagram tribute to his kids.

On Thursday (May 4), the Beetlejuice actor posted a loving tribute to his children on Instagram via a slideshow of photos of his kids with wife Hilaria Baldwin: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 7 months.

"Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be," he captioned the post.

However, Alec actually has eight children.

Notably, his eldest and first child, Ireland Baldwin, 27, was missing from the tribute altogether. He and ex Kim Basinger welcomed Ireland in 1995.

Alec's incomplete tribute to his children received swift backlash online.

"Guess Ireland doesn’t count??" one person commented on Instagram.

"Why don’t you ever include you oldest child?" another user questioned.

"Ireland? Ouch," someone else wrote.

"Sorry... but it's bad not to include all your children," another person commented.

After receiving criticism, Alec uploaded another Instagram post, this time shouting out his firstborn.

"We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy," the actor captioned a photo of Ireland, who is currently pregnant.

Alec and Ireland have had a somewhat contentious father-daughter relationship over the years.

In 2007, Alec received immense public backlash following the leak of a voicemail in which he called his then-11-year-old daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" for not answering his call.

Both Alec and Ireland have publicly addressed the infamous voicemail in the years since.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Wanted to Make an Oscars Joke About 'Rust' Shooting

According to Yahoo!, in 2016 Ireland told Page Six that the "problem with that voicemail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was" and that her dad had "said stuff like that before just because he's frustrated."

"...For me it was like, 'OK, whatever.' I called him back. I was like, 'Sorry Dad, I didn't have my phone.' That was it," Ireland shared.

In 2022, Ireland poked fun at the voicemail on Instagram. The since-removed video saw Ireland refer to herself as a "thoughtless little pig" while taking part in the viral "That's Not My Name" challenge.