Elijah Wood and More Celebs React to Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Set Tragedy

Celebrities are sharing their condolences following the tragic accident on the set of the Western film, Rust, which ended in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

On Thursday (Oct. 21) at 1:50 PM, star and producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun which caused the injury and death. Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Souza was rushed via ambulance to Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

Joe Manganiello previously worked with Hutchins when she was the DP on Archenemy. He wrote that she was "shocked" and "lucky" to have worked with her.

"She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next," he wrote on Instagram. "She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her. I can’t believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire killing a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her."

Debra Messing corrected a headline that read "Alec Baldwin Kills Person With Gun Criminal Investigation Underway." Obviously, this left out the fact that it was unintentional and that it was supposed to be a prop gun with no real ammunition inside.

"It is absolutely NOT," Messing replied. "A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families."

Meanwhile, Elijah Wood added, "Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family."

James Gunn revealed that the incident is one of his worst nightmares as a director. "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets," he admitted. "I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

Sophia Bush revealed that the tragedy "shook me to my core." She shared her condolences to Hutchins' family before revealing that weapons on the set of films have made her uneasy.

"Working with weapons on set is always terrifying," Bush shared. "Whenever I’ve been handed a 'safe' and ready gun I’ve always said a prayer. I can’t fathom how the crew & cast are doing and I hope that an investigation offers some answers as to how this accident could’ve happened. It won’t bring her back, and it won’t lessen everyone’s trauma. But my god, people’s lives shouldn’t be at stake when we are telling stories. Stay vigilant. Sending love."

See these and more social media reactions, below.