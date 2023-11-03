Father-of-Eight Alec Baldwin ‘Done’ Having Kids at 65

Father-of-Eight Alec Baldwin &#8216;Done&#8217; Having Kids at 65

Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Baldwin With Their Children - New York City - June 22nd 2022 - Getty

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are "done" having children.

The Hollywood actor has eight children — Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, five, Eduardo, three, Maria, two, and Ilaria, 14 months, with Hilaria, as well as 28-year-old Ireland with first wife Kim Basinger — and insists his big family is complete.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, the host asked: “Are you done? Are you thinking you're done now?”

To which, he replied: “I'm done. I'm done.”

The It’s Complicated star then hinted at having a vasectomy.

Kelly asked how he knows he's not having any more children, and he quipped: “Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don't need that anymore.

“We're done.”

Kelly jokingly responded: “I doubt it would work for you.

“I'm gonna tell you something. When I've seen you go in the ocean, Alec Baldwin, I get out because you know, I've gone through menopause, but I still, I don't trust your sperm. Your sperm specifically I don't trust.”

Alec added: “But I think I got to the point where if I just say the word baby, any woman within 50 or a hundred feet of me is likely to get pregnant.”

In May, Alec, 65, became a grandfather for the first time to daughter Ireland's baby girl, Holland.

