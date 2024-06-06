Alec Baldwin’s Rowdy Family Reality Series Is Really Happening

Did you know Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, are raising seven children? They've been married for 12 years and seven kids later are now inviting us into their home and life to watch it all unfold. Aptly named The Baldwins, according to The Hollywood Reporter it will air on TLC and I'm so here for it.

According to AP News, Alec has another daughter, Ireland, with actress Kim Basinger. That marriage lasted nine years, ending in 2002. No word on if Kim or Ireland will make an appearance.

The bad news is that we have to wait at least a year while production and logistics are underway as it just received the green light. Clearly if Alec's Instagram post is any indication, we have quite the entertaining reality show to look forward to when it hits the small screen some time in 2025.

As Alec says, The Baldwins will share all the ups, downs, good, and bad along with the wild and crazy.

66-year-old Alec and 40-year-old Hilaria have 19-month-old Ilaria, 3-year-old María, 3-year-old Eduardo, 5-year-old Romeo, 7-year-old Leonardo, 8-year-old Rafael, and 10-year-old Carmen according to People Magazine.

Now if you're wondering about Alec's involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the low budget Western Rust, the trial is still happening this summer. Alec faces 18 months if convicted and obviously that will impact the show but only time will tell exactly how.

But for now the shows a go.

You may recall that Hannah Gutierrez-Reedis, the armor on the Rust set who loaded the gun with live ammunition is in prison right now serving 18 months for involuntary manslaughter. She's set to be released in the fall of 2025.

