Who Is the New Pope? Catholic Pontiff Revealed Following Conclave

A new pope has officially been chosen after cardinals from all over the world have deliberated.

CNN has reported that white smoke has risen from the Sistine Chapel. The white smoke indicates that a new Pope has officially been chosen. The decision was rather quick and was made on the second day of deliberations. The next pope has been revealed to be Robert Prevost of the United States. He is the first ever pope from the United States and will be known as Leo XIV.

Prevost has is known for his views toward the LGBTQ community with The New York Times reporting that Prevost shared that pop culture created "sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel."

In contrast, Prevost shared that he has a more progressive view toward immigration and has been praised for his stances on it.

In order to be elected, the new Pope had to receive a two-thirds vote in order to get the honor. There are a total of 133 voting cardinals that gathered to make the decision, therefore, the new pope had to get at least 87 votes to get the nomination.

After getting the nomination, the new pope will be asked two questions by the highest-ranking cardinal in the conclave.

First the pope will be asked: "Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?" and "By what name do you wish to be called?"

The new pope takes the place of Pope Francis, who died on April 25 at the age of 88-years-old. He passed away from a stoke and irrepressible heart failure.

His death was announced with these words via Vatican News: Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

With a new pope selected, a new age in Christianity has begun.