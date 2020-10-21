Pope Francis Calls for Same-Sex Civil Union Laws in Groundbreaking Declaration

Pope Francis asked for the creation of same-sex civil union laws to cover LGBTQ+ couples.

Pope Francis made the comments in the Francesco documentary which premiered at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday (October 21). The movie details his life story and his ministries.

"Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family," he said during an interview for the film, according to multiple reports. "They're children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it."

"What we have to create is a civil union law," he added. "That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that."

Pope Francis seemingly addressed his interview in a tweet shortly after the film premiered. "Prayer is the [center] of life," he wrote. "If there is prayer, even a brother, a sister, becomes important. Those who adore God, love His children. Those who respect God, respect human beings. #GeneralAudience."

Pope Francis has previously made numerous comments in support of the LGBTQ+ community, but this is the first time that he has spoken about their rights. When he served as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires from 1998 through 2005, he seemingly endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples.