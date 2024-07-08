Julia Fox Comes Out as a Lesbian: ‘Sorry Boys’

Julia Fox came out as a lesbian via TikTok on Monday (July 8) in response to another TikTok user who said, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him."

The 34-year-old candidly responded in a duet, sharing, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again."

Watch her coming-out TikTok, below:

Users in the comments applauded the Uncut Gems star for being open about her sexuality.

"LOVE YOU JULIA WE’RE SO HAPPY TO HAVE YOU," one person wrote.

"The 'won't happen again' was so perfect and so final," another commented.

"You're so iconic, just finished your book and omggg queen," someone else wrote.

"Omg Julia!!! So happy for you, as if you could get any more iconic," another commented.

Fox, who was previously married to Peter Artemiev, first opened up about her sexuality during an appearance on Ziwe in 2022.

"Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren't wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them," Fox said, noting she always considered dating women.

Fox shares 3-year-old son Valentino with Artemiev.

The media personality briefly and infamously dated rapper Kanye West in 2022.