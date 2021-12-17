45 MTV New Year’s Eve Party Photos From the 2000s That Will Give You a Major Flashback

Remember when it was every '90s and '00s kid's dream to attend one of MTV's star-studded New Year's Eve parties?

Hosted by Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt, the very first MTV NYE celebration took place back in 1998, bringing a fresh format different than the network's previous New Year's Eve Rock N' Roll Balls from the '80s.

The 1998 performance lineup was stacked with top acts such as Green Day, Method Man, Limp Bizkit and Kid Rock. Special guests Aaliyah, Katie Holmes and 98 Degrees all made appearances, too — truly a tween dream!

The event primarily took place in MTV's Time Square studio and some of the celebrations even featured epic themes, including a pajama party and a masquerade. Tuning in from at home, over the years tweens and teens rang in the New Year with celebrity appearances and unforgettable performances from the likes of Hilary Duff, Paramore, Demi Lovato, Snooki, Good Charlotte and many, many more.

Hosted by Victoria Justice and Charlamagne, the final MTV New Year's Eve bash aired in 2014. In 2015, budget cuts caused the network to pivot their content, and they began airing special original programming teasers leading up to the midnight ball drop. Ever since then, New Year's Eve has never been the same.