MTV VMAs To Honor 9/11 Victims as Show Returns to New York City This Year

The MTV Video Music Awards are back! On Tuesday (June 8), the network announced its annual awards show is back to New York City for this year's ceremony for a very special reason.

The 2021 telecast is set to take place September 12, and will commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 just one day prior. While the ceremony is scheduled to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, MTV is working in tandem with the nonprofit organization 9/11 Day to "promote awareness and positive action" leading up to the milestone of 9/11, and will honor victims of the attack on the World Trade Center, first responder heroes, their families and everyone whose life was lost that terrible day.

This year's VMAs also marks a return to one centralized location for the show, following the 2020 iteration which featured performances and awards given out at various locations across the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Keke Palmer served as host last year, this year's host, performers and presenters have yet to be announced.

Lady Gaga received the inaugural Tricon Award at the 2020 VMAs, where she performed a medley of Chromatica hits including "911," "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me," the latter alongside Ariana Grande.

Other performers included BTS, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Doja Cat, Maluma and more. Gaga also took home the Moonman trophies for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. However, The Weeknd upset the pop star for Video of the Year.

Nominations for the 2021 VMAs are expected to be announced later this summer.