The year was 1998, and MTV was in need of a new program that would capture the ever-elusive teen demographic. The network had aired countdown shows before, and they'd seen success with the Carson Daly-hosted Total Request they'd tossed into their lineup that summer.

Producers struck gold when they threw the element of surprise into the mix, and Total Request Live aired its first episode on Sept. 14. It wasn't long before VJs started referring to the show as TR, and it wasn't long before TRL became the biggest show on the network.

Everybody who was anybody made an appearance on TRL, from Destiny's Child to Kid Rock. TRL was more than just a countdown show; it was a cultural icon. SO MUCH went down when this show was on the air, y'all.

33 Early 2000's 'TRL' Moments That Feel Like a Fever Dream MTV's Total Request Live was known for hijinks, hedonism, and giving VJs and Carson Daly unfettered access to artists like Britney Spears and Destiny's Child. Let's take a look back at these crazy TRL moments.

2000s Teen Heartthrobs: Then & Now Here's what some of the biggest teen heartthrobs from the 2000s are up to today, from continuing to work in acting and music to becoming fathers and husbands.