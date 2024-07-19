Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Dead at 27

Aanvi Kamdar has died. She was 27.

Kamdar passed away on July 16, when she was on a trip with friends. According to The Economic Times, the travel influencer was visiting the Kumbhe waterfall, located 80 miles south of Mumbai. During the trip she fell into a gorge while trying to capture videos for Instagram local police confirmed to the news outlet.

"She fell on the hard, slippery patch of rocks around 300 feet into the valley and couldn't be spotted initially," a rescuer said.

"She was sent up using a stretcher attached to rappelling ropes. Six rescuers climbed down the hill, while another 50 assisted atop the hillock," they continued.

After she fell, police and rescuers were notified of the incident and a six-hour rescue operation then proceeded to take place. According to The Economic Times, Kamdar was responsive when she was found and was later put on a ventilator. However, she passed away at Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital.

According to Kamdar's Instagram bio, she described herself as a "detective for travel, luxury finds, cafés, itineraries, tips & feels."

Aakanksha Monga, another travel influencer, spoke about the incident in the comments section of Kamdar's most recent post.

"Please, let's focus on praying for her soul to rest in peace and remember the joy and positivity she brought to our lives. Stop commenting on the 'reel' part, we were not there, don't amplify misinformation," she said.

Shreya Sanghvi, a food influencer, also commented on the post.

"She was an extremely responsible traveler. It was an accident, could've happened to anyone, media headlines are made for attention & they're sadly negative. but please don’t let that slide the fact that she was a beautiful human," she added.