Fandango Founder J. Michael Cline Dead After Balcony Fall: REPORT

J. Michael Cline, founder of Fandango, has died. He was 64.

Content warning: Mentions of suicide



According to TMZ, Cline was found dead in Manhattan after jumping from his balcony on July 16 (Tuesday).

The entrepreneur reportedly left a suicide note, writing, "So sorry. I can’t explain the pain of f--king up this much. I love you all."

"Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position. The investigation remains ongoing," the NYPD said in a statement, according to Variety.

Cline reportedly underwent gallbladder surgery only days prior, according to the New York Post.

The father of six founded Fandango in the early 2000s.

"Fandango Media is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV. Fandango Media serves more than 45 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers, and original video and home entertainment," the company's site reads.

Cline parted ways with Fandango before the company suffered massive losses during the COVID-19 pandemic as movie theaters were shuttered.

The businessman was the managing partner at the financial firm Accretive before his death.

According to his LinkedIn, Cline also served as the chairman for financial companies Stealth Mode Startup Company and Juxtapose.

He also served as the chairman of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, where he worked tirelessly to provide a safe place for animals around the world.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).