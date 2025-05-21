We have a new champ!

On Tuesday (May 20), Adam David was officially crowned the winner of The Voice Season 27, taking home the top spot on NBC’s hit singing competition.

His victory also marks back-to-back wins for coach Michael Bublé, who’s clearly on a hot streak.

“I love you, man. You’re my kind of artist... Congratulations, I knew you’d get here,” Bublé told David after his win.

Who Won Season 27 of 'The Voice'? The One-Chair Wonder Who Stole the Show

David edged out fellow Team Bublé member Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Ballerini, Lucia Flores Wiseman repping Team Adam Levine, and RENZO of Team John Legend.

During his blind audition, only the "Good Feeling" singer turned his chair, but that unwavering belief carried the South Florida native all the way to the finale.

He’s been open on the show about his past struggles with addiction, crediting music for helping him process his emotions and find purpose.

Now six years sober, David performs weekly at rehabilitation centers, using his story—and his voice—to inspire others on the road to recovery.

“I started playing guitar when I was 8. I was always coming up with little melodies just for fun. My uncle sang and played guitar too, and seeing him made me want to do the same," he told Deepest Dream.

"It’s a scary thing to put yourself out there. But knowing I have support from people I don’t even know—that’s really special," David added.