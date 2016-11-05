Michel Bublé Confirms Young Son Noah’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘We Are Devastated’
Michael Bublé shared a heartbreaking message on his official Facebook page Friday, November 4, confirming that his three-year-old son Noah has been diagnosed with cancer.
"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.," he wrote.
"We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. [My wife] Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," Bublé added. "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."
The type of cancer Noah has has not been revealed. Bublé and his wife, Argentine model and actress Luisana Lopilato, welcomed Noah in August 2013. They also have another son, nine-month-old son Elias.
See Bublé's message in its entirety, below:
