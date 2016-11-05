"We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. [My wife] Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well," Bublé added. "At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."