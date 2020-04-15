Michael Bublé Criticized for Elbowing and Grabbing Wife During Controversial Live Stream

Michael Bublé is under fire after fans accused him of inappropriate and allegedly abusive behavior after witnessing him grabbing his wife, Luisana Lopilato, during a recent live stream.

The singer and actress have been holding weekly Instagram live streams for fans since stay-at-home orders began. During the pair's live stream on April 12, Bublé elbowed his wife in her side after she spoke over him, to which she apologized. He then pulled her into a somewhat rough hug and moments later, when she went in to fix his hair, he awkwardly stopped her.

The video circulated on social media, which prompted fans to call his behavior "aggressive," "unwarranted" and "abusive."

See the video in question, below.

Lopilato spoke out after her husband received an abundance of backlash online, defending him and asking people not to make judgments about her family without knowing them personally.

"It is incredible how some human beings are!" the 32-year-old wrote in Spanish on her Instagram account Sunday (April 12), according to UsWeekly's translation. "While we cross this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, [and] uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go [live] with my husband to bring them a little joy, entertainment, and we have to bear to listen and see what malicious people publish—who come out to talk about anything and without knowing anything about our family."

Later that day, she posted a second statement to her account. "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more," she wrote. "It’s not fair! This person [who shared the video] is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers."

She added, "[These are] lies that I will not allow because [they] disrespect my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you don’t allow it either … The world needs more than ever ‘love, hope, values, unity and solidarity’ ... NOT these types of people."

The couple, who wed in March 2011, met on the set of Buble's music video for "Haven't Met You Yet" in 2009. They have three children together: Noah, Elias and Vida.

