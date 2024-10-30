Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Break Up, Call Off Engagement: REPORT

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly split.

The 44-year-old actor and Zoe, 35, have ended their engagement, and called time on their romance, after three years together.

Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the celebrity duo have ended their relationship, after getting engaged in 2023.

Reps for Channing, who was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan, and Zoe have so far remained tight-lipped about their rumored separation.

The news of their breakup leaked hours after Deadline reported that Channing and Zoe will work together on a new comedy movie called Alpha Gang. The film will also feature the likes of Dave Bautista, Lea Seydoux and Riley Keough.

Channing and Zoe previously worked together on the movie Blink Twice, which was released earlier this year. The psychological thriller film was actually Zoe's directorial debut, while Channing had a starring role in the movie.

Zoe suffered some self-doubts while shooting the film, but she previously revealed that Channing was always on hand to offer her support.

The actress-turned-director, who is the daughter of music star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, told PEOPLE: "After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into.' And then the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work, for a very long time.

"It was like this cycle. There'd be good days, and bad days, and he just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’"