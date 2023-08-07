Taylor Swift's massive Eras Tour is in the midst of a six-night stop in Los Angeles, Calif., and celebs have been flocking to SoFi Stadium to catch this summer's hottest concert.

The 70,240-seat stadium welcomed plenty of A-Listers Saturday (Aug. 6) night, including CBS Anchor Gayle King and Magic Mike star Channing Tatum. King shared photos from her concert experience on Instagram, including a stellar shot of Tatum's special Swiftie look.

In the third photo of King's Insta post, Tatum can be seen sporting cutoff jean shorts and a black tee. Tatum's special shirt reads "It's Me/ Hi, I'm The Daddy/ It's Me," an obvious nod to the lyrics of Taylor Swift's massive hit "Anti-Hero."

Tatum, father to 10-year-old Evie, can also be seen rocking a set of heart-shaped crystals over his left eye, completing his 'Eras' fit.

Scroll to the fourth slide of King's Insta post to see Tatum "Shake It Off." Tatum showcases his dance skills while singing along to the song's infectious chorus and shows off the back of his custom tee, too.

This isn't the first time the 43-year-old Tatum has gone above and beyond in his fatherly duties--he penned a special children's book titled The One and Only Sparkella in 2021. Sparkella focuses on a positive father-daughter relationship as the catalyst for developing self-esteem.

Three additional 'Eras' shows are scheduled at SoFi Stadium before Taylor Swift takes a two-month break. Shows will resume on Friday, Oct. 18, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

