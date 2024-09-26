Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Divorce Details Revealed

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have officially settled their divorce.

Six years after the couple split up, and after an ongoing battle over Tatum's Magic Mike earnings, the pair has avoided a trial and has settled their dispute.

According to documents obtained by E! News, both waived spousal support and have also agreed to work out any future disagreements over custody privately with a judge over their daughter, Everly.

Previously, Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum back in 2018 and a legal battle began over the earnings that Tatum received from the hit movie, Magic Mike. Previously Jenna alleged that the former couple acquired the intellectual property to the movie together. However, she alleged that Tatum put its earnings into "an irrevocable trust" and transferred licensing rights to a third party without telling her.

Tatum has since disputed the claims made by Dewan and released his own statement about the situation in a filing obtained by E! News.

"I have never denied Petitioner her share of any community assets or income. I have always agreed for Petitioner to have an interest in the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities," he said.

READ MORE: How Channing Tatum Gets His 'Magic Mike' Body

He went on to add that Dewan had "equal access to our business managers and financial records" and that she's had "complete access to all our financial records for all activities during our marriage and since separation."

Tatum alleged that Dewan was using the claim in order to "delay the processing of the case and increase the expense of litigation."

Neither has since spoken out since the divorce was finalized.

Tatum has since become engaged to Zoë Kravtiz back in August.