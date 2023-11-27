JoJo Siwa Is Missing Out on ‘Important’ Life Events Because She’s Famous

JoJo Siwa has realised that there are some things more "important" than fame.

The 20-year-old star, who shot to fame as part of Dance Moms when she was a child and then went on to front a host of Nickelodeon projects, is currently taking part in military-style challenge show Special Forces on Fox and explained how the experience had taught her that perhaps she shouldn't be hiding at home to avoid being recognized by fans.

She told TooFab: "It's weird. I don't think I really realized how I felt until I was at Special Forces and everything was gone, everything you know goes out the drain. I think being in that environment, where it was a full, complete shock really opened my eyes to what my life looks like at home. I wouldn't trade my life for anything but I just realized there's some things that are very important that I am choosing and making the conscious choice to not go to dinner with my family, to stay hidden in my room, just simple things because it's hard for me to go places. It's not like I'm gonna go to the grocery store and have a normal time and be able to push my cart. No, people are gonna be everywhere, it's going to be a whole thing, but that's just life.

"I love it. I got to miss it, versus it being all I knew. It really opened my eyes to a lot."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant recently admitted on the show that she had come to deal with the pressures of being a celebrity by spending a significant amount of time alone when she is at home because she doesn't always have "fun" when she goes out and about.

She said: "When I'm home, I tend to be a longer. I like to do things alone. I like to have my solitude time. Because the reality is, it's hard for me to go places. It's not always fun for me to go places. It's work, you know?"