Catholic Bishop Slams Sabrina Carpenter for Filming New Music Video in Church

A Catholic bishop has slammed Sabrina Carpenter for filming her new music video for "Feather" in a New York City church.

Portions of Carpenter's comedic music video were filmed at the historic 19th-century Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn, which was established in 1863.

In a statement shared with the Catholic News Agency, Bishop Robert Brennan said he was "appalled at what was filmed" at the church.

The Diocese of Brooklyn claims the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church did not follow diocesan protocol for filming on church property, which "includes a review of the scenes and script."

In response, the church parish told the diocese that the production company behind the music video “failed to accurately represent the video content," which includes scenes of bloody murder as various men fight over the pop star, as well as their pastel coffins in the church toward the end of the video.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" Music Video, Below:

According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, Brennan "is taking this matter seriously and will be looking into it further" via an official investigation.

Neither Carpenter nor her reps have spoken publicly about the controversy as of publishing.

"Feather" is the fifth single off Carpenter's 2022 album Emails I Can't Send.

In 2023, the project received a deluxe edition featuring new songs, including "Feather."