Did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Break Up?

After becoming one of the most admired celebrity couples of 2024, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly decided to take a break.

People reported that a source claimed the pop star and actor decided to call it quits after a year of dating due to their careers.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the insider alleged.

Though neither star has commented on the subject, fans have already been investigating a more dramatic reason for their alleged breakup.

On Wednesday (Dec. 4), one fan tweeted that social media influencer Breckie Hill seemingly alluded to having a role in Carpenter and Keoghan's breakup after cheating rumors began swirling online.

"Breckie Hill confirming that she hooked up with Barry while with Sabrina isn't the win she thinks it is. It actually means ur a disgusting homewrecker!!!" the fan wrote in their tweet.

The TikTok creator reposted two videos suggesting she was the reason for the celeb couple's breakup, further fueling the rumors.

Then, per the fan's screenshots, another influencer added to the drama by posting a video with the caption, "When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media."

When a fan asked if she was talking about the "Please Please Please" singer, the influencer replied, "I love Sabrina... it's about who homewrecked her relationship."

Meanwhile, fans have noticed Keoghan's absence from Carpenter's Instagram comments recently after he made a habit of leaving sweet messages on her posts.

The couple were first seen together in December 2023 and Keoghan was spotted attending Carpenter's Coachella set in April.

The actor even starred in Carpenter's music video for "Please Please Please" in June.

"I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair. And he was so excited about it," she told CBS Sunday Morning about the music video in October.

As recently as Nov. 8, Keoghan was singing her praises in an interview.

"No, I’m really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon," he said of Carpenter's 2025 Grammy nominations on The Jess Cagle Show.

"I don't know anyone who works as hard. I'm in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets. Especially being on that music video, just, she knows the vision. She knows what she wants," he added.

As for Carpenter, she's been busy with her wildly popular Short n' Sweet tour, which just wrapped its North American leg.