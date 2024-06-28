Is Taylor Swift Already Working on New Music?

A new Taylor Swift album could already be in the works, according to one report.

According to sources that spoke to the Daily Mail, Swift does not plan to take a break anytime soon and is eyeing a 2025 release for more new music.

However, a new album may not be the only thing she has planned, because sources shared that she plans to hit the road again on a new tour in 2026.

"Taylor is working on a new record which is due out in 2025 followed by a new tour in 2026. She is heavily inspired by all the new experiences she is having on the Eras tour and has been quietly writing songs backstage," the source said.

The source also shared what could be some of the inspiration behind the new project and shared that Charli XCX could be an influence.

"Contrary to what some say, she loves artists like Charli XCX so those who have heard some of the ideas say she is paying attention to what is hot right now and will use that as inspiration," the source revealed.

Not much else is known about the project as of reporting.

Swift released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19 this year. The album was an immediate success where it broke several records including the biggest single-day streams for an album in history, fastest album to hit 1 billion streams, biggest streaming week of all time and debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Billboard.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, which is set to run until the end of the year this year.