The internet is in a whirlwind tizzy after President Joe Biden officially abandoned his re-election bid for the 2024 presidential race.

On Sunday (July 21), Biden made the official announcement that he was dropping out the race and endorsed current Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place in the democratic ticket. The news came amid growing concerns that Biden, at age 81, is too old to run the country adequately. He posted a signed letter to his official social media accounts with the stunning announcement.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” he began. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus entirely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

In a follow up social media post, Biden confirmed that he would endorse Harris. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he wrote.

Social media shared mixed reactions, with some people praising his decision, knowing when to retire, while others believed that it was about time he stepped down.

See social media reactions to the news that President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, below.