George Clooney Praises Biden for Stepping Down From Presidential Election

Just a few weeks after George Clooney called for President Joe Biden to step down from the 2024 presidential election, the actor is praising the politician for doing just that.

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," Clooney said after Biden announced his decision to drop out and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic candidate.

Former president Barack Obama also weighed in on Biden's decision to hand the reins over to his VP.

"Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order," Obama said, per Entertainment Tonight.

"I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life," he added.

In Clooney's original op-ed for The New York Times, he expressed concern over Biden's physical and mental well-being when it comes to undertaking another four years in office.

"We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign," he wrote.

After becoming a new nominee for the Democratic party's presidential candidate, Harris also expressed her admiration for Biden.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement," she said in a post on X, formerly and commonly known as Twitter.