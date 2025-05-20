Watch George Clooney’s Broadway Play Live For Free From Your Couch

This is the first time in history that anyone can catch a Broadway show absolutely free while hanging out at home with your bucket of popcorn.

And yes, it's free even if you don't have cable or subscribe to the CNN streaming platform, which is where it will air live just once from the Winter Garden Theatre at 1634 Broadway in New York.

With ticket prices between $375 and $800, even if you live in the area, this is quite the deal to catch George Clooney's first time on Broadway in the blockbuster hit Good Night, and Good Luck.

Although there's nothing like seeing a show on Broadway, most never get a chance, so this is a very cool thing happening.

According to the Secret NYC website, you can only catch this one-time viewing on Saturday, June 7 at 7 pm ET on CNN, CNN International, and streaming on CNN.com.

George Clooney Announces The Complete Broadway Cast Of "Good Night, And Good Luck" Getty Images loading...

If you don't get CNN, just jump on CNN.com or the mobile app.

The 2025 debut has earned the title of the highest-grossing Broadway play in history, garnering a staggering $2.8 million in just one week. Then, the newsroom saga beat its own record and became the first Broadway play to gross $4 million in one week.

With such a turbulent time, when Donald Trump and his administration continually attack the free press, ban some from press briefings, and even threaten to sue a media organization, according to Secret NYC, this is a perfect time for this historic moment.

Good Night, and Good Luck is not just a celebration of a golden age in TV journalism, said Chairman and CEO of CNN, Mark Thompson. It’s also about the importance of the free press and the need for strong news organizations to report the facts in a fair-minded way. That’s something we still care deeply about.

According to the Time Out website, George has been nominated for a Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role as CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow, along with a slew of other nominations for Good Night, and Good Luck.

As you know, the iconic, veteran newsman famously closed out his broadcasts with good night, and good luck.

