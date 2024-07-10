George Clooney and These Other Celebrities Want Joe Biden to Drop Out of the 2024 Presidential Race

George Clooney is calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race just weeks after hosting a fundraiser for his reelection campaign.

"In the last four years, he's won many of the battles he's faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010," Clooney wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.

"He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," he continued, noting that he "loves" Biden.

Clooney wrote that he believes that Biden dropping out of the race would "enliven" the Democratic party and "wake up voters."

Biden's campaign has not responded to the op-ed at the time of publishing but recently released a statement confirming that he is "firmly committed" to the race.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have echoed Clooney's sentiments.

Actor and longtime Biden supporter Michael Douglas agreed with Clooney during an appearance on The View.

"I think it’s a valid point. I’m deeply, deeply concerned," Douglas said, per Deadline.

"This is such a tough one. I adore the guy. Fifty years of public service, a wonderful guy, and this just happens to be one of these elections that’s just so crucial. I don’t necessarily worry about today or tomorrow but a year down the line, I worry. I am concerned," he elaborated.

Per TMZ, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos also responded to a pedestrian's question about Biden's capabilities while out for a walk in New York on Tuesday afternoon (July 9).

When asked, "Do you think Biden should step down? You've talked to him more than anybody else has lately," Stephanopoulos replied, "I don't think he can serve four more years."

Notably, the news anchor sat down with Biden recently for an interview.

Rapper Cardi B has also criticized Biden after previously supporting him in 2020.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said she doesn't support either presidential candidate.

"I don’t f--k with both of y’all n----s," she said in her May cover story.

Iconic author Stephen King has also given his opinion on Biden backing down from the race via social media.

"Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election," King tweeted.

Disney heiress Abigail Disney, another longtime Biden supporter, also called for his replacement.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket," she said in statement to CNBC, per the Independent.

The outlet also reported that the cohosts of The View talk show were some of the first to ask Biden to exit the race following the debate against Trump.

"It kind of pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced if we want to defeat Donald Trump in November," one host said at the time.