Will Joe Biden Drop Out of the 2024 Presidential Race?

Calls for President Joe Biden, 81, to drop out of the 2024 presidential race have been mounting after a poor debate performance last week against convicted former president Donald Trump, 78.

According to The New York Times, Biden told an unnamed source that he is contemplating his political future.

"He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place," the source claimed, noting Biden intends to turn the tide for his campaign with upcoming appearances scheduled for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the White House refuted the report, claiming the conversation never happened. However, ABC News reports that multiple sources claim Biden is aware of the situation his re-election campaign is in.

Despite his campaign being in a tricky spot, Biden still believes he is the best candidate to beat Trump, but he is keeping an "open mind" on what to do next.

POTUS blamed his lackluster performance at last week's debate on being tired due to traveling "around the world a couple times," including a visit to France.

"I didn't listen to my staff," Biden said at a campaign rally, according to ABC News, stating that he "came back and nearly fell asleep on stage."

He apologized for his debate performance, and added it is "critical" he win the upcoming election.