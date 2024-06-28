Trump and Biden’s Disastrous 2024 Presidential Debate Draws Hilarious Reactions and Memes

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump set the internet ablaze with their first debate.

On June 27, the adversaries faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. The debate lasted 90-minutes and the candidates were asked many questions about the state of the United States and the affairs of the world. Some of the major topics covered include: the Middle East, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Trump's recent criminal conviction, the economy and more.

To allow the other person to speak, both Trump and Biden's microphones were muted as the other person gave a response. Additionally, there was no studio audience in attendance at the first debate.

No matter the political party, each candidate had their fair share of words and responses with each of them trading barbs at the other one over their handling of the major issues.

READ MORE: Who Is Donald Trump's 2024 Running Mate?

However, they went off topic at some points and talked about topics like golf swings among others.

The deviations as well as facial reactions and more caused the internet to react strongly to the debate with plenty of memes and reactions. Some people even referred to the event as an elder abuse livestream.

"81 year old man calls 78 year old man fat. They then argue about who has the worst golf swing," one person commented.

"Realizing that they really are our only choices AGAIN," commented another Twitter user.

"We really do deserve better than these two candidates," read another comment.

These were not the only reactions to the debate. For a full set of reactions check out more below.