Who Is Donald Trump’s 2024 Running Mate?

Donald Trump has made a decision regarding a running mate in the upcoming 2024 election.

The twice-impeached, criminally convicted former president recently told reporters that the decision regarding his 2024 running mate has been made in his "mind," according to Fox News.

Who Is Donald Trump's 2024 Vice President Pick?

Donald Trump wouldn't budge when asked about the identity of his preferred 2024 presidential running mate.

"No, nobody knows," Trump replied when pressed on the matter.

He added that the currently unidentified person will "most likely" be in attendance Thursday (June 27) during the first 2024 presidential debate between himself and President Joe Biden in Atlanta, Ga.

"They'll be there. I think we have a lot of people coming," Trump added.

Former Governor of Indiana Mike Pence served as Trump's vice president from Jan. 20, 2017 to Jan. 20, 2021.

Both Trump and Biden have agreed to the terms that there will be no live audience in attendance during the televised debate.

On Monday (June 24), Trump boldly alleged that Biden will probably be "jacked up" on drugs during the debate, and demanded the president take a drug test.

"DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!" Trump wrote on the Truth Social network, according to the New York Post.

"There is no universe in which [Biden’s] not being medicated before the debate. If he wants to dispel that, he should offer to take a drug test, but we all know he won’t do that," a Trump insider told the outlet.

"I think it’s a fair question worth asking. If Biden wants to prove otherwise, why didn’t he commit to a drug test?" Trump representative Karoline Leavitt shared.