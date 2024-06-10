Donald Trump Wonders if Taylor Swift Being a Liberal Is ‘Just an Act’

Donald Trump gave his opinion on pop star Taylor Swift in the new book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

The book details Trump's time as a reality TV star on The Apprentice, which ran from 2004 to 2017.

"She is liberal, or is that just an act? She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal," Trump asked while being interviewed for the book when Swift came up, per Variety.

He also strangely complimented the singer's physical appearance in the same conversation.

"I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!" Trump said.

Notably, Swift publicly voiced her political opinions in 2018 on Instagram for the first time.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she said at the time.

Swift also publicly took aim at Trump himself in 2020 following his response to the protests after the murder of George Floyd.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November," she tweeted.

The "Fortnight" singer went on to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.