Hillary Clinton’s Reaction to Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict Is Delightfully Petty

Hillary Clinton has given her delightfully petty reaction to the news of Donald Trump's guilty verdict.

The former Secretary of State shared a post to her Instagram account on May 30, mere hours after Trump's guilty verdict was announced, where she appeared to give her two-cents on the situation.

The post consisted of a mug with her likeness on it.

"Turns out she was right about everything," the mug reads.

Clinton shared some insight into why she chose that mug and the phrase on it when she captioned the post.

"We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today. With your purchase, you’ll support Onward Together groups defending democracy… and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from. Link to purchase in my profile," she said.

This is not the first reaction that Clinton has given to the news of Trump's conviction. She previously appeared to make an indirect reference to the situation when she appeared at the 23rd annual Global Leadership Awards on May 30.

When Clinton walked on stage, she thanked the audience before asking a question.

"Anything going on today?" she said, according to USA Today.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Reacts to Being Named in the Epstein Documents

Previously, Trump and Clinton faced off in the 2016 presidential election. Trump came out victorious and served as President of the United States for four years before being defeated by Joe Biden in 2020.

Now, Trump has been convicted of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.