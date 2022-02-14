Kanye West Thinks Pete Davidson Dated Hillary Clinton, Throws Random Shot at Machine Gun Kelly

Kanye West is continuing to take aim at Pete Davidson while also sending a random shot at Machine Gun Kelly.

Ye has been on a social media tear recently, sparking beef with Kid Cudi on Saturday (Feb. 12) over Cudder's friendship with Davidson, the current boyfriend of Ye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian. On Sunday (Feb. 13), Kanye continued his run of mini rants against the SNL comedian. In one Instagram post, he uploaded a cropped photo of Kim and Pete holding hands but not showing their faces. "LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD," Kanye captioned the photo. "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND."

The rapper seems convinced Pete dated former First Lady and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Kanye followed up that post with a photo of Pete Davidson's tattoo of Clinton and captioned the Instagram pic, "WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH."

Kanye continued, confusingly trying to label this as some epic battle between himself and Pete. He posted another photoshopped image of the two in a Venom movie poster to Instagram.

"THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE," Kanye captioned the image, referencing his new nickname for Pete. "IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB."

Next, Kanye posted only a black background and tagged Charlamagne Tha God. "YALL SEEN THAT TATTOO BUT IF I SPEAK UP THEN IM CRAZY I TOLD YOU NOT GOING TO USE THAT ONE NO MORE WHEN A GARBAGE MAN GOES TO WORK HE GONNA SMELL LIKE TRASH BUT ITS TIME TO TAKE THE TRASH OUT THE HOUSE," Ye captioned the post.

In a further attempt to discredit Pete, Kanye posted an unidentified article that included claims that the comedian sent intimate photos with Ariana Grande to Mac Miller. Ye also posted a pants-less photo of Pete and Machine Gun Kelly from an SNL skit, and shared an apparent text message from Pete in which Pete appears to tell Kanye he would never get between the rapper and his kids and wants them to all be friends. "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN," the caption reads.

Kanye then proved his account was not hacked by posting a photo of himself holding a handwritten message with today's date and the words "My account is not hacked."

"MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER," he captioned the photo. "@chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE

This surely won't be the last we hear from Kanye on the topic.

Check out Kanye's posts below.