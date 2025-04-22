George Clooney Doubles Down on Shocking Amal Marriage Claim

George Clooney and his wife Amal appear to have the perfect marriage. Shocking, we know!

The Hollywood legend revealed that his life with Amal is super "easy," and that the two have never, ever fought, despite being together for over a decade.

A couple of years ago, the Ocean's Eleven star surprisingly told Gayle King that his marriage to the human rights lawyer is stress-free.

Recently, in a new interview with the CBS Mornings host, he doubled down on his relationship triumph.

"I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument," he told King.

"We still haven’t. We’re trying to find something to fight about!" George continued.

"I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. And I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great," the Wolfs actor gushed.

As previously reported, despite having a picture-perfect marriage, there is one domestic issue George and Amal simply can't overcome.

The Descendants star, who married the lawyer in 2014, spilled that despite being "brilliant," Amal's skills in the kitchen are nowhere near her expertise in court.

“My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer—she’s one of the great advocates of the world, she takes on ISIS and all these things—but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die," George joked last year.

George and Amal share 7-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. The children were born at St. Mary's Hospital in London back in 2017.

In 2016, the couple, who met through a mutual friend at Lake Como, Italy, in 2013, founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice together.