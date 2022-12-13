Kehlani ‘Sick to Their Stomach’ After Alleged Sexual Assault by Fan Following Performance

In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 12, Kehlani recounted how a fan allegedly sexually assaulted them following their performance in the U.K. Monday.

Content warning below: sexual assault

"I've made video after video after video and deleted it because I don't want any video of me angry, triggered, crying [and] upset as I am anywhere," Kehlani wrote.

Kehlani alleged that a fan "stuck their hands up" their skirt and "pulled [their] underwear to touch [their] genitals” while the singer was being escorted through a crowd.

It’s unclear whether the alleged incident took place at Kehlani’s O2 Victoria Warehouse Blue Water Road Trip stop or during an after-party at Manchester venue The Printworks. The singer reportedly performed at both locations Monday night.

"I don't care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or me. That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary,” Kehlani continued. "This s--t made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

The Instagram Story has since been deleted. Read Kehlani's full message below:

After Kehlani posted the Instagram Story, fans shared their support, shock and outrage online.

"No one should ever have their boundaries disrespected like this ... I’m truly disgusted for them. Y’all are sick," one fan tweeted.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "I can’t believe someone would violate Kehlani like that. Celebrity or NOT, they are human. Respect boundaries wtf."

"Kehlani is not your bestie, your girlfriend, your family member, y’all don’t know this woman. STOP TOUCHING PPL THAT DON'T GIVE YOU THE RIGHT," someone else added.

Others noted Kehlani always makes sure her shows are a safe space for fans. The "Altar" singer is known for making sure fans have water, stopping their show to check on the crowd and ultimately making sure everyone has fun.

"Kehlani done put out so much energy, happiness, and light into the [Blue Water Road Trip] tour these last months for everybody where now someone completely took away their peace by violating them. I hope she really finds the space to heal and take care of herself during this break, all she deserves," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"kehlani gives too much to her supporters to be treated like this. they gives their all every single night at these shows, makes sure everyone is comfortable and safe and to not even receive a portion of that in return is sad as f--- and whoever did this should be ashamed," another wrote.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.