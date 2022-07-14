Kehlani Was Actively Talking to Their Therapist About Misplaced Anger When Conservative Troll Christian Walker Went Off on Them
Kehlani has responded to the viral video of the incident that occurred between them and Christian Walker at Starbucks.
Kehlani addressed the incident on TikTok a few hours after the original video went viral. In her lengthy since-deleted video, she explained what went down at Starbucks, saying, "I wasn't gonna address it, but I think we should tell the truth."
Kehlani explained that while they were waiting for their order in the drive-thru, they saw Walker filming on his phone and "visibly losing his s---" in the car behind her as he harassed a member of the Starbucks' staff about the Pride flags that were on display at the location. Walker previously mentioned he did not like that Starbucks still had Pride flags up in July.
This led Kehlani to warn staff that Walker, who reportedly does not identify as gay but is attracted to men, "has a habit" of attacking the LGBTQ+ community.
"I'm like, 'Watch out,' because he's coming up here with his f---ing phone ready to record. I'm like, 'He's a f---ing a--hole,' because I've just watched him be an a--hole for the last 10 minutes," Kehlani said.
Kehlani also claimed Walker had already spoken to her before he started recording the now-viral video of him approaching her car. Kehlani said Walker called her a "b---h" and said she was holding up the Starbucks drive-thru line.
Kehlani also revealed that at the time Walker approached them, they were on the phone with their therapist coincidentally discussing, of all things, misplaced anger.
"I'm just having this a-ha moment with my therapist," they shared. "I'm going, 'I know what you wanna do. You wanna get a reaction out of me,' so that you can go viral and then you can post this as some kind of take on people with my political stance, or assumed political stance; and people from my community, people like me."
Kehlani concluded by saying: "Gotta let the fools fool. I would like to end this with: I was on a virtual therapy session that entire time. Therapy works babes, I'm proof."
Watch below:
On Wednesday (July 13), conservative influencer Walker — the son of Herschel Walker, a former football player and current Republican Senate nominee for Georgia — filmed himself berating Kehlani at a Starbucks drive-thru. In the video, he accused the singer of criticizing him to the baristas.
"This mediocre singer that everyone's forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an 'a--hole' and to be 'safe around me.' Well, I set her straight," Walker tweeted, sharing footage of their bizarre exchange on his Twitter account.
In Walker's video, he can be seen walking up to Kehlani's car at a Starbucks, saying: "Ma'am, you don't need to tell baristas that I'm an a--hole because I have an opinion. Get your drink and go away."
On TikTok, Kehlani posted a clip of her looking completely unbothered during Walker's tirade:
As of reporting, Walker has not responded to Kehlani's video addressing their interaction.
Kehlani will embark on her Blue Water Road Trip Tour this summer. Get tickets to Kehlani's 2022 tour here!
