Kehlani’s Baby’s Father Files for Full Custody Amid Alleged Cult Fears: REPORT

Content warning: alleged sexual violence and child abuse.

R&B singer Kehlani is embroiled in a custody battle after her daughter's father Javaughn Young-White filed for full custody of the five-year-old.

According to Page Six, Young-White is requesting full custody of their daughter, Adeya, after alleging that the singer is involved in a cult.

Young-White, who dated Kehlani from 2018 to 2019, claims that their daughter may have been abused in the cult and that he was "physically restrained" in 2023 after learning about it.

He claimed that the leader of the alleged cult, a man named Neto, has "numerous accusations of committing sexual assault against women and young girls."

READ MORE: Kehlani Was Talking to Therapist During Christian Walker Incident

The father also alleged that Neto performs "religious ceremonies" on their daughter where no one is "allowed to be in the room."

"When I discovered this on her birthday in 2023, I was physically restrained and threatened by members of the ‘cult’ when I attempted to retrieve our daughter," he said in the paperwork.

"I also learned that [Kehlani] allows a member of the cult that she calls 'Messiah,' an adult woman, to take baths with Adeya while being under the influence of psychedelic drugs," he continued.

He also added that the "After Hours" singer allegedly leaves their daughter with other "cult members" while on tour and that the child "sleeps in the bed with" them "is given baths by" them and "is often in the bedroom alone" with them.

Young-White said that Kehlani has allegedly been a member of the cult for a few years now and that it "controls [Kehlani's] actions and her behavior, including when it comes to the upbringing of our daughter."

"For example, the cult leader ... convinced [Kehlani] that he had a vision that I was a danger to our daughter and would kill her, and thereafter banned [Kehlani] from allowing me to see Adeya," he explained.

He continued, "Based on this 'vision' by her cult leader, [Kehlani] prevented me from seeing our daughter for months."

He added that he is apparently not listed on his daughter's birth certificate due to "a home birth orchestrated by ... [the] cult."

"For the past five years, I have requested a copy of Adeya’s birth certificate and for my name

to be added to her birth certificate to no avail," he went on.

Plus, he shared that he suspects that their daughter does not have a social security number because Kehlani allegedly refuses to give it to him.

As of publishing, the "Nights Like This" singer has yet to respond to the allegations.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence, help is available through the RAINN website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of child abuse, help is available through the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-422-4453.