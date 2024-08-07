Kehlani Slams ‘Cult’ Allegations Amid Custody Battle

Kehlani has released a statement in response to her baby's father's claims that she may be involved in a cult, leading to him seeking full custody of their daughter.

On Tuesday evening (Aug. 6), the singer, who uses she/they pronouns, posted the statement to their Instagram Story.

"What has been published in the media over the past 24 hours is incredibly hurtful, inaccurate, inappropriate, and simply untrue. I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm's way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe," they said.

"I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media," she added.

"I have always taken great care to ensure that my child remains protected and safe at all times. My child and my commitment to motherhood have always been my sole driving forces in this life and will always remain so. This is who I am and what I have always been focused on," the "Nunya" singer went on.

"This is a legal, private, familial matter that will be handled accordingly, and I will now be taking space for my own personal well-being and, most importantly, for the well-being of my child," they said.

She also noted that she will be letting the "legal due process take place" and will not comment further.

At the same time, Javaughn Young-White, the father of Kehlani's five-year-old daughter, released his own statement criticizing the media and refuting the claim that he thinks the singer's religion is a "sex cult."

"I never said that I think Santeria is a sex cult. Nor did I say that my daughter is in a sex cult. That's factually incorrect and I think it's disgusting that TMZ would exploit a child's image like that," Young-White wrote in his Instagram post.

"Further, the filing of my case was incomplete and did not have my authorization by error of counsel. I am no longer represented by the aforementioned counsel. There will be an amended filing soon which will illustrate the full range of my concern," he continued.

"I do not need to paint an unfair image of my co-parent for my justifiable feelings to be respected by the court of law. This unfortunate trauma only increases the obstacles in ensuring my child's well-being," he added.

Kehlani then reposted Young-White's statement to their Instagram Story.