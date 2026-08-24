Simon Cowell will miss America's Got Talent for a few weeks — and there's a very specific reason the show's creator won't be in his usual judge's chair.

The 66-year-old TV mogul is taking a brief break from filming to undergo a routine back procedure.

Cowell's absence is expected to last only a couple of weeks, but AGT will have to carry on without one of its most recognizable faces.

Why Is Simon Cowell Missing AGT?

Cowell is stepping away from filming to undergo back surgery, though a spokesperson emphasized that the procedure is routine.

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"The surgery is routine, and he will be back in a few weeks," a spokesperson for Cowell told Entertainment Weekly.

It has not yet been confirmed who will fill Cowell's chair during his absence, though guest judges are expected to step in while he's recovering.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Cowell currently judges AGT alongside Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Mel B. He also created the NBC competition series and serves as an executive producer.

Simon Cowell's History With Back Injuries

Cowell's upcoming procedure comes six years after he suffered a major back injury that forced him to miss part of AGT Season 15.

In August 2020, Cowell broke his back in three places after falling from an electric bike in Malibu. He underwent five hours of surgery and was sidelined while he recovered.

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Now, Cowell is facing another brief interruption, but this time, the procedure has been described as routine.

America's Got Talent returned for Season 21 in June with Cowell, Mandel, Vergara and Mel B all back at the judges' table, while Terry Crews returned as host.

The series airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.