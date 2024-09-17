‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Emily Gold Dead at 17

America's Got Talent contestant Emily Gold has died. She was 17.

Content warning: mentions of suicide

According to People, the Los Osos High School cheerleader was "found dead by suicide" on Sept. 13.

The magazine reports officers from the California Highway Patrol "responded to a pedestrian down in lanes" in the Rancho Cucamonga area on Friday. Once they arrived on the scene, "they located a female 17-year-old who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210."

"The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," officer Rodrigo Jimenez told the outlet.

READ MORE: Decorated Gymnast Kara Welsh Fatally Shot at 21, Suspect Arrested

Authorities have asked that witnesses or anyone with additional information contact officer S. Gonzalez at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help Gold's family.

"With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses," the page reads.

In August, Gold appeared on America's Got Talent alongside her Los Osos High School dance team.

The group wowed judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who sent them to the competition series' quarterfinals.

Despite being eliminated in the quarterfinals, Cowell praised the dance troupe for their performance.

"It was absolutely brilliant. What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship," the former American Idol judge said.

"It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that," Cowell added.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).