‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Former America's Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks has passed away.

On Monday (Dec. 6), Hicks' body was found unresponsive at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina, according to TMZ.

Chad Brooks, Chief Deputy for the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, told Entertainment Tonight that the musician's death is being investigated as an "accidental overdose." He added that her actual cause of death and the circumstances surrounding her passing are currently unclear.

However, Brooks said that officers discovered "some drugs and paraphernalia on the scene which has been sent off for testing."

The local coroner's office will be conducting a toxicology report and autopsy.

Hicks' mother, Jodi, reportedly told TMZ that she doesn't know the homeowner of the house that her daughter was discovered at.

Jodi also shared that her daughter was suffering from depression, substance abuse and mental health issues prior to her passing. She added that her four siblings loved and adored her, and that she hopes her daughter will live on through her music because Hicks wanted to help people heal through her work.

Skilyr Hicks competed on Season 8 of NBC's America's Got Talent in 2013. She reportedly taught herself to write music, sing and play guitar.

While on AGT, Hicks performed a song that she wrote that was inspired by her father's passing. All four judges sent her to the next round and her audition went viral with millions of views. Unfortunately, she was eliminated just before the live New York City rounds.