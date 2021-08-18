Who Is Victory Brinker on ‘AGT’? Meet the 9-Year-Old Golden Buzzer Winner

Who is the little girl with the big voice on America's Got Talent? Meet 9-year-old Victory Brinker.

AGT's most recent Tuesday (Aug.17) live show concluded with Brinker performing a breathtaking rendition of "Casta Diva," which earned her a standing ovation.

After the show, judge Simon Cowell sang her praises to People.

"I think [Victory] is a genuine, genuine star. I can see her making records, concerts, movies, everything," Cowell said. "She's got something special about her. She is incredibly talented. She was fantastic on the audition show but she was outstanding tonight."

Brinker later told the outlet, "I think I could win it all."

As a front runner in the competition, Brinker has already thought about what she would do with the $1 million prize and Luxor residency in Las Vegas, should she win the season.

"If I do win it, then Simon is getting a rainbow shirt and he is going to look fabulous," Brinker said, in reference to her audition where she suggested that Cowell brighten up his wardrobe.

So, who is Victory Brinker?

Brinker, who was adopted and is one of 11 children, is from Latrobe, Pennsylvania and began singing at the age of 2. By the time she turned 6, she decided to focus on opera and learned to sing in seven different languages. She sang at church, talent shows and fairs.

The little girl quickly got offered to perform at bigger events, such as singing the national anthem for the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as performances at New York City's Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater.

This isn't the first time that Brinker has been on NBC, either. Back in April 2020, she appeared on the show Little Big Shots where she performed a song in German from the opera, The Magic Flute. AGT producers discovered her there and requested that she try out for the show.

Brinker auditioned for the show with "Juliet's Waltz." After she finished her performance, Cowell asked his fellow judges and host Terry Crews to speak privately in a group huddle. They decided to give Brinker the first-ever group golden buzzer.

America's Got Talent airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC.