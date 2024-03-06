Sharon Osbourne Claims to Have Many Shocking Stories About Simon Cowell

Sharon Osbourne and her Celebrity Big Brother co-star Louis Walsh say they have stories so shocking on Simon Cowell he will “need more Botox.”

The pair of former X Factor judges, who are starring the ITV reality show, spent years working with music mogul, 64, on the talent series, have teased they have jaw-dropping tales on him.

Osbourne, 71, said: “There will be lots of stories – he’s going to need more Botox after we finish with him."

“There are just so many things, conversations, something else will come to the front of your mind and you think, ‘Oh God, I forgot about that’, or, ‘What about the time that… .’”

Cowell recently denied having a facelift but has confessed to going overboard with Botox in the past.

Walsh, 71, added that his friends have warned him to be discreet on CBB – but admitted he may struggle to stay tight-lipped when it comes to talking about his old friend and former X Factor boss.

He said: “I’ve always had a fantastic time with him. I wouldn’t be here but for him.

“But I’ll gossip as much as I can about him, as often as I can… as safely as I can.

“But we’re going to be on mic, so we can’t talk that much about everything we know!”

