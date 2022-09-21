Kelly Clarkson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Was an OG ‘American Idol’ Reunion

Gen Z knows Kelly Clarkson as the daytime talk show host of The Kelly Clarkson Show that does covers of hits like Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" with her signature powerhouse vocals, or as a judge from The Voice.

But Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony reminded everyone of her roots: American Idol.

Clarkson was the winner of the inaugural Idol season in 2002, 20 years ago.

Back then, the show was co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman, and before there was Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, there was the iconic trio that was Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, and Paula Abdul as the lovable judges.

It's only right that they reunited for Clarkson's Walk of Fame star unveiling.

According to People, Abdul even changed her flight so she could be there for the big day.

"I'm so proud to be here, honored. I changed my flight just so I could be here. I wouldn't miss it for the world. Kelly — not only the trajectory of your life has changed, but you helped change the trajectory of everyone's lives," Abdul said during the ceremony.

There was even some joking between Cowell and Abdul, bringing it back to the Idol days when the pair were known for their teasing.

Abdul also talked about how she would "corner" Clarkson on set and ask about her singing background.

"I'm the one that would force myself to talk to her and corner her in the elevator. 'Where did you get your training from? You're an opera singer, I can tell,'" she said.

The sweet speech also included a note from Abdul about how Clarkson made her "believe like a kid believes in Santa Claus. That young, talented people can make it — and they can make it big time."

On Instagram, Clarkson recently reflected on the milestone 20-year anniversary of her Idol win.

"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," she began in a note.

She continued, "We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."

And of her Walk of Fame ceremony, she wrote in an Instagram caption that her star "is between Harry Potter and Deadpool ….I dare anyone to top that!"