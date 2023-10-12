Sharon Osbourne Defends Her and Ozzy’s Assisted Dying Plan: ‘Do You Want Me to Suffer?’

Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy still intend to go through with their euthanasia plan if they end up with a neurodegenerative condition.

The 71-year-old star, who has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 74 since 1982 and has Aimee, 40, Kelly, 37, as well as 37-year-old Jack with him, revealed some years ago that she and her husband had a plan in place to end their lives if they became incapacitated.

Now, the former X Factor judge has explained that their wishes are still the same because they do not want to "suffer" their way to death.

Speaking on The Obornes Podcast, she said: "Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?"

Jack asked: "Aren’t we already all suffering?"

She replied: "Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya."

Kelly then questioned her mother about the notion that she could survive any potential illness but Sharon suggested that survival does not always guarantee being able to retain basic human functions.

She said: "But what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own a--, you’re p---ing everywhere, s---ing, can't eat...?"

More than a decade ago, Sharon revealed that she and her husband had drawn up plans to carry out an assisted dying plan if they ended up becoming so ill they could no longer mentally function.

She told The Mirror: "We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they’ve all agreed to go with it."