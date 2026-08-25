Dolly Parton had a way of making people feel seen, even when she barely knew them.

Eminem experienced that firsthand when Parton sent him a handwritten note after his 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nearly four years later, he shared her words following her death at 80.

"Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it," Parton wrote. But her note quickly became much more personal.

Dolly Parton's Message to Eminem

Parton told Eminem that she felt an "unexplained connection" to him despite never having met.

I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you, but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you, like I know you somehow. I had hoped to meet you at the show, but you know how nuts those things are; personally I hate 'em, and I missed my chance, but maybe someday we'll meet.

She then encouraged him to keep creating music and reminded him that his work reached people in ways he might never realize.

READ MORE: Rockers Share Moving Tributes Celebrating Dolly Parton

"In the meantime, keep doing what you're doing because you do it so well, and no matter how complex your world may be, just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know," the country music legend added.

Dolly's Words 'Really Had an Impact'

Eminem shared the letter on social media after Parton's death, explaining just how much the gesture meant to him.

"I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me," he wrote. "She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it."

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon," Eminem continued. "A superstar in every sense. Rest easy, Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

Dolly Parton's Legacy of Kindness

Parton died Tuesday (Aug. 25) at 80. Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in an Instagram video.

Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.

Parton's career spanned more than five decades, but her influence went far beyond her music.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Remembers Her ‘Buddy’ Dolly Parton in Heartbreaking Tribute

Her generosity and compassion became just as much a part of her legacy — and Eminem's story is another small example of the impact she had on people she crossed paths with.