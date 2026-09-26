Carrot Top’s final communication with his manager before his hospitalization is shedding new light on the moments leading up to his medical crisis.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, spoke with his manager by phone on Sept. 18 about an article that was reportedly set to be published accusing him of sexual misconduct, according to a police report obtained by Page Six.

During the call, Thompson reportedly told his manager that his Las Vegas residency would be over and expressed concern about whether an unnamed woman and her daughter would be OK without him.

Carrot Top's Manager Called Police

Shortly after hanging up, Thompson sent his manager a one-word text: “Done.”

READ MORE: Carrot Top’s Recovery: New Details Emerge After Hospitalization

The message alarmed Thompson’s manager, who was unable to reach him afterward and contacted police to request a welfare check.

Officers arrived at Thompson’s Las Vegas home at 4:21 p.m. local time and found him unconscious near his pool. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images Bryan Steffy, Getty Images

TMZ previously reported that Thompson allegedly overdosed on prescription medication.

His representative later confirmed that Thompson remains hospitalized and is “now awake” and “breathing on his own.”

Carrot Top's Lawyer Details the Incident

Thompson’s lawyer confirmed in a court filing Sunday that the comedian attempted suicide while seeking “immediate protective relief” to prevent former opening act Brian Evans from allegedly exposing Thompson to “ill repute, false allegations, and salacious materials.”

READ MORE: Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Mental Health Emergency: REPORT

The attorney claimed Evans was attempting to extort Thompson over a sex tape and demanded $500,000 to prevent its release.

Evans has denied the allegations, telling Page Six he “never threatened — ever — to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement.” He also said he deleted the video “a long time ago.”

Thompson’s shows at the Luxor Hotel and Casino have been canceled as he continues his recovery.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.