RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on Breaking Bad, has died. He was 34.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his representative confirmed in a statement to Page Six on Monday (Oct. 12).

Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3 and used his platform to advocate for greater disability awareness and representation.

How Did RJ Mitte Die?

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Mitte died by suicide on Monday. A county official confirmed to the outlet that the actor died in Texas and that the death investigation is ongoing.

Read More: ‘Breaking Bad’ Named Best TV Show of 21st Century

His representative asked the public to respect the privacy of Mitte’s family and loved ones during this time.

RJ Mitte Was a Disability Rights Advocate

Mitte brought personal experience to his role as Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s character on AMC’s acclaimed crime drama Breaking Bad.

Like his character, the actor has cerebral palsy, helping bring authentic representation of the disability to the screen.

Beyond his acting career, Mitte was a passionate advocate for people with disabilities. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, as well as a Screen Actors Guild spokesperson for actors with disabilities.

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He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives while working to challenge stereotypes and promote inclusion.

Breaking Bad ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013 and became one of television’s most celebrated dramas.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.