Chad Lowe’s Daughter Fiona Dead at 13: ‘She Was the Light of Our Lives’

Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter are mourning the death of their daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe, who died at 13.

The family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement Tuesday (Sept. 29), remembering Fiona as a bright and loving young girl who brought joy to everyone around her.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the family told PEOPLE.

Chad Lowe Mourns His Daughter Fiona

The family remembered Fiona as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

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“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” they said. “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

The family added that her death was “devastating for our entire family” and asked for prayers and privacy as they grieve.

Chad Lowe Celebrated Fiona's 13th Birthday

Lowe had celebrated Fiona becoming a teenager in a loving Instagram tribute in 2025.

“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!!” he captioned a photo of his daughter. “Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”

Fiona’s final years also included a devastating loss for the entire family when their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the 2025 wildfires.



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In February, Lowe shared photos from the family’s return to the remains of the home where his three daughters had grown up.

Almost a month after we evacuated, our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home. The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.

The family did not share further details surrounding Fiona’s death.

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