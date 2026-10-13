RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, died at 34, and new details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The actor’s death was confirmed Monday (Oct. 12), prompting an outpouring of sadness from those remembering his work on the hit AMC drama and his advocacy for people with disabilities.

Now, his representative has confirmed a key detail about the actor’s cause of death.

What Was RJ Mitte’s Cause of Death?

Mitte died by suicide Monday, his representative confirmed to Page Six.

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His manner of death will be determined by a medical examiner following an autopsy. A judge said there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

Who Was RJ Mitte on 'Breaking Bad'?

Mitte was best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, on Breaking Bad. The acclaimed AMC series ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

The actor brought personal experience to the role. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3, Mitte helped bring greater visibility to the disability through his work on the show.

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Outside of acting, Mitte was a passionate disability rights advocate. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, as well as a Screen Actors Guild spokesperson for actors with disabilities.

He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives.

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Following news of his death, his representative asked the public to respect the privacy of his family and loved ones.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.