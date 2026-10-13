Roseanne Barr has filmed eight episodes of a new sitcom, but there's one big question hanging over the project: Where will it air?

The comedy, titled Meemaw, was filmed in Austin, Texas, and features Barr as the matriarch of a family of preppers.

But despite having a completed season, the show reportedly hasn't found a network or streaming platform willing to pick it up.

That leaves Barr with a finished comeback project and an uncertain path to television.

Where Will Roseanne Barr's New Show 'Meemaw' Air?

According to Naughty But Nice, ABC, NBC and CBS aren't interested in the sitcom, while major streaming platforms have also been reluctant to take it on.

Roseanne couldn't get a network to finance her comeback, so she went ahead and made the show herself. Now she's got eight episodes and no buyer. That's a very expensive gamble.

Newsmax is reportedly being explored as a potential home for Meemaw, but no deal has been announced. For now, there's no confirmed network, streaming platform or premiere date for the series.

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The independently produced comedy also stars Randy Quaid, Tony Hinchcliffe, Drea de Matteo and Jon Lovitz.

Roseanne Barr via Page Six Roseanne Barr via Page Six

Barr plays the grandmother at the center of a survivalist family whose plans include an extravagant bat mitzvah.

Why Is Roseanne Barr's Comeback Facing Challenges?

Barr's return to television comes eight years after ABC canceled the revival of Roseanne in 2018 following her social media post about former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

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The network later continued the family sitcom without Barr as The Conners. Now, the industry appears hesitant to take a chance on her latest project, despite her continued fan base.

“Roseanne still has fans,” the insider added. “But fans aren't television executives.”

Barr's new sitcom has been filmed, but until a buyer steps forward, its future remains uncertain. For viewers wondering when they can watch Meemaw, there's no release date to circle on the calendar just yet.